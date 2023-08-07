I Was Surprised That Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha And Tonto Dikeh Left Their Husbands– Actor Pete Edochie

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie expressed his concern about the increasing rate of divorce within the entertainment industry. He specifically addressed the marriage dissolutions of his younger colleagues, actresses Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha and Tonto Dikeh, emphasizing the importance of understanding that marriage is a commitment for better or worse.

As a grandfather and respected figure in the industry, Pete Edochie shared his shock upon hearing the news of Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha and Tonto Dikeh’s broken marriages. He highlighted the significance of upholding the sanctity of the marital union, emphasizing that marriage vows are meant to be taken seriously, for better or worse, not for better or “out.” He believes that many people in the industry often think the grass is greener on the other side, leading to the dissolution of marriages.

In another recent revelation, Pete Edochie disclosed that he has not been in contact with Genevieve Nnaji, whom he regards as a daughter, in some time. He spoke highly of Genevieve’s talent and intelligence but expressed concern about her well-being, mentioning that he heard she was a bit disturbed. Despite trying to reach out to her, he hasn’t been successful, and he hopes that she will call him and let him know that she is okay.

Pete Edochie’s statements reflect his deep concern for the well-being and stability of his colleagues in the industry and his desire to see them have successful and fulfilling relationships. He serves as a reminder of the importance of valuing and maintaining the commitment of marriage, even in the face of challenge

