I Was Scammed By A Car Dealer And Insurance Company Three Months Ago, Phyna Reveals

Reality Star and former winner of Big Brother Naija Level up season 7 Otabor Josephina Ijeoma popularly known as Phyna has revealed how she has been fighting ever since she got scammed by a car dealer and insurance company 3 months ago

The bold and outspoken lady who stylishly called out the brand without being specific said:

“Also I have been scammed by a car dealer and a insurance company (name not mentioned for now ) over 3 months now it’s been a battle I have been fighting😆 I just tell make them still dy play first”

check out the screenshot below

Phyna is a twenty six year old hype woman, brand influencer, tv personality ambassador and entrepreneur from Edo State, Nigeria, she was popular in the house for being energetic.

Lisajoe (
)

