I Was Scammed By A Car Dealer And Insurance Company Three Months Ago, Phyna Reveals

Reality Star and former winner of Big Brother Naija Level up season 7 Otabor Josephina Ijeoma popularly known as Phyna has revealed how she has been fighting ever since she got scammed by a car dealer and insurance company 3 months ago

The bold and outspoken lady who stylishly called out the brand without being specific said:

“Also I have been scammed by a car dealer and a insurance company (name not mentioned for now ) over 3 months now it’s been a battle I have been fighting😆 I just tell make them still dy play first”

check out the screenshot below

Phyna is a twenty six year old hype woman, brand influencer, tv personality ambassador and entrepreneur from Edo State, Nigeria, she was popular in the house for being energetic.

Over to you dear readers, what do you think about this article?

Please share your thoughts with us in the comment section

Lisajoe (

)