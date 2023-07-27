ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“I Was Paid Thousands Of Dollars To Participate In A Show, If BBN Wants Me They Have To Pay” Tacha

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tacha has revealed what the organizers of the show need to do in order to get her to participate in the ongoing Big Brother All Stars reality TV show. She made it known that she was being paid thousands of dollars to participate in another show different from BBN, saying that if BBN wants her to participate, they will have to pay her.

She disclosed that she is too big to give Big Brother Naija a free show, and that she cannot lower her own brand just to entertain Nigerians watching the show. She claimed that after leaving the BBN show, she was being paid thousands of dollars for another weekly show and that she was expecting the same treatment from BBN.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “I was paid thousands of dollars to participate in a show, if BBN wants me, they have to pay. I cannot lower my own brand just to entertain Nigerians, I’m too big to give BBN a free show.”

Click the link to watch the video

 

Since her participation in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, she has become a well-known figure among her fans on social media, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Skitmaker Cute Abiola Reacts as Police Threatened to Arrest Him After Wearing Uniform in His Viral Skits

1 hour ago

Video: Instagram Suspends Davido’s Alleged Pregnant Side Chick, Anita Brown’s Account, Hours After Losing Twitter Account

2 hours ago

BBnaija Star, Nengi Hampson Stuns In New Gorgeous Photos

2 hours ago

“With my money, I can get any woman I want” – Whitemoney brags

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button