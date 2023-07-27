“I Was Paid Thousands Of Dollars To Participate In A Show, If BBN Wants Me They Have To Pay” Tacha

Former Big Brother Naija star, Tacha has revealed what the organizers of the show need to do in order to get her to participate in the ongoing Big Brother All Stars reality TV show. She made it known that she was being paid thousands of dollars to participate in another show different from BBN, saying that if BBN wants her to participate, they will have to pay her.

She disclosed that she is too big to give Big Brother Naija a free show, and that she cannot lower her own brand just to entertain Nigerians watching the show. She claimed that after leaving the BBN show, she was being paid thousands of dollars for another weekly show and that she was expecting the same treatment from BBN.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “I was paid thousands of dollars to participate in a show, if BBN wants me, they have to pay. I cannot lower my own brand just to entertain Nigerians, I’m too big to give BBN a free show.”

Since her participation in the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, she has become a well-known figure among her fans on social media, which has helped her achieve more fame.

