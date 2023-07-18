I was not in my Previous Marriage When I Met Yul Edochie. My Previous Marriage Ended in 2013- Judy Austin Yul-Edochie

Nollywood actress and second wife to Yul Edochie, Judy Austin Yul-Edochie has taken to social media to disclose that she established contact with her husband years after her first marriage disolved and her marriage with her former husband disolved 10 years ago. She made such disclosure on Facebook.

Recall that Nigerian brand influencer, Judy Austin Yul-Edochie had few hours ago, announced that she is tired of all the insults she has been receiving ever since she got married to Yul Edochie, adding that she will expose a lot of people in the Nollywood industry and also speak about her marriage today.

And so following such announcement, Judy Austin Yul-Edochie took to her husband’s official Facebook page to engage in a question and answer session with her fans and followers where she spoke about some controversies surrounding her previous marriage. According to the beautiful actress;

“Before I go to the questions, I saw somebody asking the obvious question that has been flying around and that question is, were you in your previous marriage when you met Yul Edochie? And the answer is no. That is the fattest lie ever told about me in the social media and I’m going to elaborate more on it. My previous marriage ended in March 2013 and I saw Yul for the very first time, years after my marriage ended”.

Speaking further, Judy Austin Yul-Edochie revealed that it took her 6 months to gather all the information she has about her colleagues in the movie industry, adding that their are some female celebrities that are married but are still having extra marital affairs with their supposed girlfriends and boyfriends.

