I Was Glad He Picked Me – Soma Says About How He Feels About Being HOH, Adekunle’s BFF

Soma has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he was asked yesterday about how he felt when first Head Of House, Adekunle Olopade chose him amongst his Head Of House BFF, Soma said he was glad that Adekunle Olopade picked him to be one of his BFF as it was a very nice deed.

Soma is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Show, he’s also one of the most handsome and good-looking guys from the Big Brother Naija Show. Soma is now back in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and this has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as this is a second chance for the young guy to display himself on our screens.

Ex BBN HouseMates including Mercy Eke, CrossDaBoss, Whitemoney, Pere Egbi, Uriel, Angel BJ Smith, Frodd, Soma, Adekunle Olopade, Doyin, Kiddwaya, Venita, Princess, TolaniBaj, Ilebaye, Seyi Awolowo, Cee C, Alex Unusual, Ike Onyeama, Neo Akpofure, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (

)