I Was Breaking Down Mentally And Suffered An Anxiety Attack While In The BBNaija House — Kayvee

Popular Big Brother Naija Housemate, Kayvee has recently spoken about his sudden exit from the show, what he went through and how he has healed from the process.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Kayvee revealed that upon entering the BBN house, he was confused about what was happening. He said that it was a big thing for him being on the BBN stage and at that moment it was like the major thing he had accomplished but with this came issues.

Kayvee further revealed that he was breaking down mentally in the BBN house and he has to leave. He said he was suffering from anxiety attack and this led to his exit. He added that if he had something to talk to in the house, he could have been helped but unfortunately no one.

In his words, he said “I was just confused about what was happening, I was doubting myself a whole lot. Is this really me being in the stage? Because it was a big thing for me. Being in the Big Brother stage was a big thing for me. It was like a major thing I had accomplished.

So, by that, I had to deal with myself. Had it been that I had someone in the house which I could talk to or that for instance we were in the house and having a conversation, he/she could have helped me. I was confused, I (didn’t) want to break down on national TV. There was nobody.

I left the house because I was suffering from an anxiety attack. I was breaking down mentally and I started breaking down.”

We recall that Kayvee was one of the four housemates introduced on August 8, 2021 during the Shine Ya Eye BBN Edition when Beatrice, Yerins, and Niyi were evicted

He voluntarily withdrew from the reality show on medical grounds on Monday and has explained that it was because he had a mental breakdown.

