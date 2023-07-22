I Wanted To Win The BBNaija Show But I Had To Take Care Of My Mental Health First- BBNaija’s Kayvee

An ex-BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Ololade Olajide popularly known and addressed as Kayvee has disclosed the intentions he had before joining the house and how his dreams were shattered. He made this known during an interview with @WithChude.

Recall that Kayvee who is also a photographer had voluntarily withdrew from the reality show on medical ground which he described as a mental breakdown.

Speaking during the interview, Kayvee disclosed that getting into the house was so unreal for him, adding that it was like starting from zero to 100 within a space of one week.

According to the ex-BBNaija housemate, he had developed anxiety the moment he stepped into the house. He also noted that although people considered him to be a street boy, his mental health wasn’t as strong as his physical looks and strength.

He went ahead to disclose he had so much difficulty getting to know all the housemates and getting along with them, adding that he wanted to win the show but couldn’t because of the health issues he developed during his stay in the house.

In his words, he said ” I wanted to win the show, but I had to quit and take care of my mental health which is very important to me”.

Click here to watch the video (Fast-forward to 1:04)

SureDesigns (

)