ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“I Want To Wear Revealing Clothes So Badly, But This My Body Won’t Let Me” Actress Olukemi Aluko

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read

Yoruba movie actress, Olukemi Aluko, has used her new Instagram post to reveal the type of clothes she would love to wear and why she has been unable to wear them. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she made it known that she wants to wear revealing clothes so badly.

She disclosed that as much as she would love to wear revealing clothes, her type of body has been a stumbling block to doing so. She also complained that her big belly has hindered her from wearing clothes that reveal her body.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “I want to wear revealing clothes so badly, but my body won’t let me. Big belly everywhere, but we move.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Comic Actor, Mr Latin Shares Moment As He Shows Off His Dance Moves With Toyin Adegbola And Others

2 hours ago

Video: Don Jazzy Opens Up To ‘Upcoming’ Artistes About 6 Criteria to Get into Mavins Records

9 hours ago

Reactions as Toke Makinwa shares captivating Photos

10 hours ago

Video: Korra Obidi Boldly Shades Ex-Husband

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button