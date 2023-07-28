“I Want To Wear Revealing Clothes So Badly, But This My Body Won’t Let Me” Actress Olukemi Aluko

Yoruba movie actress, Olukemi Aluko, has used her new Instagram post to reveal the type of clothes she would love to wear and why she has been unable to wear them. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she made it known that she wants to wear revealing clothes so badly.

She disclosed that as much as she would love to wear revealing clothes, her type of body has been a stumbling block to doing so. She also complained that her big belly has hindered her from wearing clothes that reveal her body.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “I want to wear revealing clothes so badly, but my body won’t let me. Big belly everywhere, but we move.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

