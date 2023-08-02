I want to set an example – Eniola Badmus says as she takes lady who called her a ‘Pimp’ to Court

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actress, Eniola Badmus publicly came out to reveal that she has taken the lady who called her a “Pimp” on social media few weeks ago to court and she revealed that she did that to set an example.

The Actress shared photos of herself outside the court house on her Official Instagram Page today being Wednesday the 2nd day of August, 2023 and she revealed in the caption that she doesn’t know why people will just wake up and go on social media to make negative statement about celebrities just to pull them down.

Eniola stated that celebrities are also human beings and they have blood flowing through their veins just like every other person. She further stressed that more often than not, she ignores defamatory acts like this but sometimes, it hits badly and she just want to set an example this time around.

“In her Words”

“I will like to address an issue that has been plaguing social media platforms and online communities, defamatory statement about me. How do you wake up, go on social media and pull people down by making false, negative comments about them and still expect mercy from God? This is someone you do not even know”.

“When I was plus size, it was the height of body shaming, now on my fitness journey, same negative comments, when I made my political choice, same negative. Guys, let people live their lives and respect them for it. Some of us have muscle to keep it going, how about those that can’t and silently struggle with depression and low self esteem?”.

“We celebrities are human, we have blood running through our veins like you, no one judges your choice or approach to life in your corner, so why judge me on personal and human actions? More often than not, I ignore these comments or don’t even bother reading them but sometimes, it hits badly and you truly and really want to set an example”, Eniola Badmus wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

Ola_Dan (

)