“I Usually Lose My Voice Whenever I Have A Big Show Coming Up, Please Pray For Me” Singer Simi Says
Popular Nigerian singer, Simi has used her new Instagram post to reveal what usually happens to her whenever she has a big show coming up. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she made it known that she usually loses her voice whenever she has a show coming up, while urging people to pray for her.
She disclosed that she usually has a cold whenever she is about to perform and that it has been happening to her for over a year now. She also stated that it happened to her again last year when she had a show coming up, and she lost her voice in the process.
In the statement she made in the video, she said, “I usually lose my voice whenever I have a big show coming up, please pray for me. It is something that has been happening to me for over a year now, and it happened again last year when I was having a tour and I lost my voice again.”
The singer has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her sweet melodies and back-to-back hit tracks, which have helped her achieve more fame.
