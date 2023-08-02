I Usually Kiss Cute Guys In Movies But There Is No Problem; I Am Not Cheating – Lolade Okusanya

Nigerian actress, Lolade Okusanya has revealed that she usually kisses cute men in movies as the role that her directors require from her. According to the actress, she usually tells the men that she has a boyfriend but they end up locking lips with her and touching her body.

However, Lolade Okusanya stated that there is no problem because she is not cheating and her virginity is still intact. She also stated that she is sorry and she has an explanation of being paired with handsome men.

Click the LINK to the source of the update.

In my opinion, the statement the actress made shows that other men are attracted to her and are ready to make advances towards her that may ruin her relationship. Therefore, it is important that she avoids distractions and maintain a professional relationship with male colleagues if she is to stay away from cheating and being promiscuous.

starlite (

)