I Used To Have Countless Number Of Girlfriends So I Don’t Know Which Of Them I Offended – Sule Suebebe

Ailing Yoruba movie actor, Sule Suebebe has continued to shed more light on the type of life he used to live when he was healthy and younger. He granted an interview with a pastor, where he confessed that he used to have a countless number of girlfriends when he was young and that he does not know which among them he offended.

He stated that he was a musician who used to travel abroad when he was young. He disclosed that he used to live a lavish lifestyle and that none of her friends and family advised him to stay away from living a reckless lifestyle. He admitted that he used to make a lot of money every week but always spent everything on women and expensive clothes.

In the statement he made in the video, he said, “I used to have countless number of girlfriends, so I don’t know which of them I offended. I was a musician when I was young, and there were no friends and family to advise me against living a flashy lifestyle. I used to make a lot of money every week as a musician, but I always spent everything on women and expensive clothes.”

The actor is currently in a sick bed, where he has been making confessions about his past while making it known that he has offended many people while seeking their forgiveness.

