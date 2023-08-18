ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I Used To Be Hard On Men Until I Realized It Scares Them Away – Cee C

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 53 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

Cee C has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that she used to be hard on men, she said that until she realized that it scares them away, Cee C said that in a room where she’s the hottest babe, the men will avoid her, and they’ll be going for small girls, this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Cee C.

Recall that during Cee C’s season, she was so toxic, she was very harsh, and she didn’t play with anybody in the Big Brother’s House, during that period, you could not even play with Cee C, and this made people afraid and scared of her, and I think she realized it, and in this Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, Cee C changed drastically, she now plays with the guys including Kiddwaya, CrossDaBoss, Adekunle Olopade, Whitemoney, Pere Egbi, Ike Onyeama, Seyi Awolowo, amongst other guys in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 53 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: BBNaija All Stars: Hot tears flow freely as Neo and Venita Akpofure hug and make up

26 mins ago

Ike Onyeama Scatters Ilebaye’s Clothes, Steals Her Coins, Says He Wants Her To Cry Tomorrow

29 mins ago

At This Point, I Just Pray Ilebaye Wins To Rub It On Y’all Faces – Tacha Akide

1 hour ago

Video: “Why Naira Marley is the perfect person to pass NDLEA’s message across” — Man shares opinion

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button