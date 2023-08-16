I turned sand to diamond – Davido says as he shows off his newly acquired Timeless Diamond Necklace

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, David Adeleke known professionally as Davido took to social media to flaunt his newly acquired “Timeless” Diamond Necklace.

The talented singer shared video clips of him putting on his newly acquired Multi Million Naira customized Diamond Necklace on his Official Instagram Page today being Tuesday the 15th day of August, 2023 and he

accompanied it with a caption which read: “I turned sand to diamond”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

The above video captured the moment Davido’s newly acquired “Timeless” Diamond Necklace was presented to him for the first time, the singer immediately wore it on his neck and it looks absolutely amazing on him.

The “Unavailable Crooner” designed the necklace with the cover of his recently released Album “Timeless” and it’s absolutely amazing and he also named it after the Album, you could clearly see how much the necklace meant to him in the above video, judging from how happy he was.

Davido is considered as one of the greatest Afrobeat Singer of all time, considering what he has done and what he’s still doing for the culture. He came into prominence some couple of years back after the release of his hit song “Dami Duro” and ever since then, he

has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the world, he’s really good at what he does and he’s definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)