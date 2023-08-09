I Told Ike To Leave Ilebaye Alone, He Said He Wants To Break Her Mentally – Doyin

Doyin has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that Ilebaye has two strikes in the Big Brother’s House, and the house is to toxic, Doyin said what Ike Onyeama did to Ilebaye is the most unfair thing. Doyin said she told Ike Onyeama to leave Ilebaye alone, as he said he wants to break Ilebaye mentally.

Doyin told Big Brother that she doesn’t know how he allows it in the Big Brother’s House, and she said if she was Big Brother, she would have removed Ike Onyeama from the Big Brother’s House. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Doyin.

What Doyin has been trying to do for days is to protect Ilebaye, as she already has two strikes, and if she does one more thing, she would immediately be disqualified from the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and Doyin doesn’t want this to happen, as they’re very good friends in the Big Brother’s House.

