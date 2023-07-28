I Thought I Was Pregnant, I Kept Wondering Who Impregnated Me But I Thank God- Teni

Popular and talented Nigerian entertainer, singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata widely known and addressed as Teni took to her official Instagram handle to disclose how terrible her health was last week.

The singer made this known on her Instagram story. In the video, she was seen displaying the numerous drugs she took which made her recover quickly.

Speaking on what she went through, Teni disclosed she wasn’t able to open her mouth which made her unable to eat and communicate with people properly.

She kept thanking God over and over again for quick recovery, noting that life was like hell untill she recoverd fully.

Speaking further, the young entertainer said she was left with no other option than to stay indoors and sleep, adding that at a point she thought she was pregnant and was wondering who impregnated her if at all it’s true.

In her words, she said “You guys should help me thank God, I was feeling so uncomfortable and sad throughout last week. I couldn’t open my mouth go talk nor eat properly. I slept and slept at home, at a point I thought I was pregnant and kept wondering who impregnated me”( Translated from pidgin)

Click here to watch the video posted on her Instagram story

