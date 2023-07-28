ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I Thought I Was Pregnant, I Kept Wondering Who Impregnated Me But I Thank God- Teni

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read

Popular and talented Nigerian entertainer, singer and songwriter, Teniola Apata widely known and addressed as Teni took to her official Instagram handle to disclose how terrible her health was last week.

The singer made this known on her Instagram story. In the video, she was seen displaying the numerous drugs she took which made her recover quickly.

Speaking on what she went through, Teni disclosed she wasn’t able to open her mouth which made her unable to eat and communicate with people properly.

She kept thanking God over and over again for quick recovery, noting that life was like hell untill she recoverd fully.

Speaking further, the young entertainer said she was left with no other option than to stay indoors and sleep, adding that at a point she thought she was pregnant and was wondering who impregnated her if at all it’s true.

In her words, she said “You guys should help me thank God, I was feeling so uncomfortable and sad throughout last week. I couldn’t open my mouth go talk nor eat properly. I slept and slept at home, at a point I thought I was pregnant and kept wondering who impregnated me”( Translated from pidgin)

Click here to watch the video posted on her Instagram story

SureDesigns (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 hours ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Comic Actor, Mr Latin Shares Moment As He Shows Off His Dance Moves With Toyin Adegbola And Others

2 hours ago

Video: Don Jazzy Opens Up To ‘Upcoming’ Artistes About 6 Criteria to Get into Mavins Records

9 hours ago

Reactions as Toke Makinwa shares captivating Photos

10 hours ago

Video: Korra Obidi Boldly Shades Ex-Husband

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button