I Support Whatever Illebaye Does, She Shouldn’t Allow Herself Become Their Doormat, Erica Says

Nigerian Reality Star and former big brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica Ngozi Nlewedim has dropped her opinion concerning the issue that happened after the pool party last night on the all stars show

This came up as a result of Ike’s act of throwing Ilebaye’s clothes all over the bathroom floor in order to trigger her, weighing in on the latter’s silence, The beautiful and outspoken lady tweeted saying:

Whatever illebaye does, I support her cos you can’t be bullied and allow yourself to become their doormat “

See the screenshot below


Erica is a twenty nine year old beauty queen, Tv personality, actress, influencer, brand ambassador and an entrepreneur from Abia State. She became popular after her spat with Laycon back in the house which led to her disqualification

