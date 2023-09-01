I Stopped Acting In Nollywood Because Some Producers Wanted To Sleep With Me In Their Houses—Ashmusy

Popular skit maker and social media influencer, Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy, has given the reason why she stopped acting in Nigeria’s movie industry, Nollywood. In an exclusive interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the comedienne revealed that she once had an interest in Nollywood but her desire to become an actress died after some producers wanted to sleep with her.

She said she stopped acting because some producers always asked her to sleep with them before they could assign her a role in their movies. According to the skit maker, the film producers would invite her to their private apartment for movie shooting but they would end up asking her to sleep with them. She said she had to stop visiting them for fear of being abused.

“I stopped acting in Nollywood because some producers always asked me to sleep with them. They frequently invite me to private apartments, and I eventually had to leave one of them out of fear of being raped.” She stated.

Watch the video here.

