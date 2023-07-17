I Started Working In A Restaurant And Serving Men At Age 3; Growing Up Wasn’t Easy – BBN’s Phyna

There are certain situations whereby celebrities looking very glamorous but people tend to forget that some of them had a very rough childhood where they suffered for daily bread. However, hard work and persistence eventually brought them to the top but people sometimes take it for granted.

According to @gossipmilltv, BBNaija’s Phyna has narrated the events of her childhood and how she had to struggle before becoming a celebrity. According to the BBNaija winner, she started working in a restaurant and serving men at the age of 3 and her father was involved in a serious accident which made her suspend her studies.

Phyna also stated that she had to stay with her father in the hospital for 2 years until her parents decided that she should learn handwork since they couldn’t further her education. According to Phyna, that was when she discovered that she had to hustle in life. She also mentioned that she was doing shows and dancing to get paid.

