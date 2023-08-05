“I Spend ₦40,000 Or More On Suya Every Weekend; I’ve Worked So Hard For 26 Years” – Daddy Freeze

Nigerian broadcaster and radio talk show host, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, shared the amount of money he allocates for suya in his live session on his official Facebook account.

Daddy Freeze revealed that suya serves as their Friday evening dinner, and to ensure everyone is satisfied, he spends around forty thousand Naira or more on suya.

However, in a recent incident, Daddy Freeze ordered suya for ₦9500, and a fan offered to contribute ₦500 to make it ₦10,000. Daddy Freeze clarified that he bought it for that amount by choice and not because he lacked the funds. He added that after 26 years of hard work, now that he has retired, he and his family deserve to enjoy the money they worked hard for.

In his words, “I spend ₦40,000 or more on suya every weekend. It’s our family’s weekend dinner. After working for 26 years, spending this amount on suya isn’t a wrongdoing.”

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 3:44)

