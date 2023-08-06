“I Said Yes To The Love Of My Life” Actress Chisom Steve Announces

Nollywood actress, Chisom Steve, has used her most recent Instagram post to announce her engagement to her lover. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, where she disclosed that she said yes to the love of her life, which no one actually saw coming before her announcement.

The actress is someone who has always kept her relationship status a secret on social media, but she has now fully come out to declare that she will be getting married to the man she loves. She shared a photo of herself with the man, but she did not show his face as the man turned his back in the photo.

In the statement she made on her Instagram page, she said, “I said yes to the love of my life.” This is indeed good news, and we can only hope that it gives her the joy she deserves.

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (

)