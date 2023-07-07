I Regretted Campaigning For APC When I Saw Sanwo-Olu Deny The End-Sars Massacre—Ronke Oshodi Oke

Veteran Nigerian Nollywood actress, movie director, and producer, Ibironke Ojo Anthony, professionally known as Ronke Oshodi Oke, has expressed her disappointments and regrets for campaigning for the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari regime.

The Actress who stated this while speaking during an interview session with Chude revealed that she was a staunch supporter of the ruling party, regardless of the compensation and benefits she receives from them. However, her interest in the party subsided after she heard Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the current sitting governor of Lagos State under the ruling APC, deny the tragedy that happened during the End-Sars protest revolution.

According to her, “I love APC; I’m a fan of APC with my body and soul, and I felt they would be the one to take Nigeria to the next level. Even while we were campaigning for them, I didn’t collect much because it’s not about the money, it’s about what will happen later, but when that End-Sars of a thing came up, I was so down when I heard our governor saying three things at a time. He denied the fact that people were killed. Let’s assume they killed one person. If one person dies, fifty people would die with that one person, and those are the people that one person is feeding: the mother, father, and sibling. Before they could get back on their feet, it may be up to 5 years; it’s a thing of the mind.

Again, there were so many injuries; I even saw some guys who could not use their legs again, but our governor denied that fact. So, I regretted ever working for APC.”



