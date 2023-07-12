“I Played 11 Roles In 1 Movie & I Started Crying When Producer Paid Me 3,000 Naira” Adewale Alebiosu

Yoruba movie actor, Adewale Alebiosu, has shared a video where he revealed what actors go through and how they have been poorly paid by movie producers. He disclosed that he played eleven roles in a movie, and he started crying when the producer paid him the sum of 3,000 naira as his due payment.

He made it known that he felt very sad that particular day and that he had to challenge the producer for paying him poorly, but that the producer told him to calm down and that he may also be of help to him in the future.

In the statement he made in the video, he said, “I played 11 roles in one movie, and I started crying when producer paid me 3,000 naira. I felt very sad that day, and I had to challenge him, but he told me that he would be useful for me whenever I needed him too.”

The actor has established himself as a well-known figure in the Yoruba movie industry, thanks to his talent and versatility in movies, which have helped him achieve more fame.

