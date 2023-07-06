ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I Noticed Realest Females Don’t Ask For Anything, All They Want Is Love & Attention”Juliet Njemanze

Nollywood actress, Juliet Njemanze, has used her latest Instagram post to share her opinion about what she thinks the realest females ask for in relationships. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she disclosed that she notices that the realest females do not ask for anything other than love and attention.

She also made it known that the realest females want attention, and they want their man to always pick up their phone calls whenever they call. It is true that women crave love and attention, and that is exactly what she is trying to point out in her post.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “I noticed realest females don’t ask for anything, all they want is love and attention, and for you to answer your phone.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

