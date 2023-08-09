I No Longer Know What Personal Space Looks Like – Simi

Famous artiste Simi is lamenting the lack of her personal space, on her social media page.

The mother of one, who is currently on tour with her Husband Adekunle Gold, was spending some time with her child, and posted a few videos on Instagram, sharing these moments with her fans.

In the caption of her post, while lamenting the noise in the background, Simi said she no longer recognizes what personal space looks like. The singer was apparently making reference to the responsibilities that come with being a parent, and how it takes so much time that a mother hardly finds time for herself.

In the video, Simi Daughter could be seen playing with her. In an attempt to make light of the situation, Simi claimed that she has lost touch with what personal space means so much that if a Monkey came up to her and introduced itself as “personal space”, she would believe straightaway. Here is her post below.

