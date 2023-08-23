“I Need Good S€x And Massage Because I Might Get S€xually Frustrated”- BBN’s Doyin David Says
One of the Big Brother Naija housemates, Doyin David, has revealed that she might get frustrated if she continues being s€x starved as she is currently participating in the BBN show. She stated that she needs good s€x and a good massage as well.
She disclosed that she is missing her man and that she currently needs some help. She made the statement after she had a little misunderstanding with her colleague, Ilebaye after accusing her of not being there when she needed her to be.
In her statement, she said, “I need good s€x and massage because I might get s€xually frustrated. I’m missing my man and I currently need some help.”
Click the link to watch the video
Doyin David has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her participation in the reality TV show, which has helped her achieve more fame.
