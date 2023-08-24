ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I Need A Break From Our Friendship; I Want To Prove That I Can Survive Without Her—Ilebaye On Doyin

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

Doyin & Ilebaye

A Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, has revealed her intention to quit her friendship with Doyin, a fellow housemate. Ilebaye discussed this in her dairy session today with Big Brother.

This statement, however, comes following a series of brawls and verbal abuses Ilebaye has encountered from her counterpart, Doyin.

According to Ilebaye, Doyin thinks she can’t survive in the house without her friendship however she would cut ties with her and prove that she (Ilebaye) can survive without her. After all, she’s (Ilebaye) getting to know more people and starting to interact with them.

In her words, I just feel like I need a break from the friendship because she’s really getting to me, and probably she thinks without her, I can’t survive or something. So I now want to prove that I can survive without her, and that has taught me to mingle with other people, getting to know them and developing an interest in them. “

Credit: BB Naija

 

Dhanielblog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions as Tony Elumelu shares Pictures of himself & his Triplets en route to London on a Jet

1 hour ago

No Bad Energy This Year, I’m Actually Having The Time Of My Life – Afrobeats Superstar, Davido

2 hours ago

Video: “He Was Ready to Sacrifice All for Me” Tonto Dikeh Recalls As She Searches For ‘Mentally Ill’ Singer Solidstar

2 hours ago

Video: Video of BurnaBoy Walking Out On His Mum And Grandpa During An Interview Goes Viral Online

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button