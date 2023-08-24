I Need A Break From Our Friendship; I Want To Prove That I Can Survive Without Her—Ilebaye On Doyin

Doyin & Ilebaye

A Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Ilebaye, has revealed her intention to quit her friendship with Doyin, a fellow housemate. Ilebaye discussed this in her dairy session today with Big Brother.

This statement, however, comes following a series of brawls and verbal abuses Ilebaye has encountered from her counterpart, Doyin.

According to Ilebaye, Doyin thinks she can’t survive in the house without her friendship however she would cut ties with her and prove that she (Ilebaye) can survive without her. After all, she’s (Ilebaye) getting to know more people and starting to interact with them.

In her words, I just feel like I need a break from the friendship because she’s really getting to me, and probably she thinks without her, I can’t survive or something. So I now want to prove that I can survive without her, and that has taught me to mingle with other people, getting to know them and developing an interest in them. “

