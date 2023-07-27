I Must Like You If I Talk To You On Phone For More Than Ten Minutes – Victoria Adeleye, Veeiye

Reality Star and former big brother Naija Lockdown housemate Victoria Adeleye popularly known as Veeiye has revealed how she proves her love to friends.

The beautiful and outspoken lady who said talking on the phone for over ten minutes shows how much she values an individual also insinuated that her social battery runs out quickly, using her official Twitter handle, she said

“I must really like you if I’m on the phone to you for longer than 10 minutes. My social battery runs out pretty quickly. I’m working on that”

Check out the screenshot below





Vee is a smart twenty five year old British born Nigerian artiste, song writer, influencer and brand ambassador. She was known in the house for her friendship with Laycon and also being in a relationship with Neo.

