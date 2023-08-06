ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

” I Missed Gisting With Her Face To Face “- Tawa Ajisefinni Says As She Drops Moment With Mother

US-based Nollywood Actress, and filmmaker, Tawakalitu Ajisefinni Alli, who is presently in Nigeria on vacation to see her family, friends, and colleagues in the movie industry has taken to her Instagram page to share few minutes video of herself with her beautiful and ageless mother, Alhaja Arowosere.

She was seen in the lovely video with her mother inside bedroom sitting on bed, pressing phone, gisting, playing, and having quality time together.

Tawa Ajisefinni has been posting adorable pictures and videos on movie locations with her colleagues on social media since she came back from United States of America.

She made known in her list that she has missed hosting with her mother face to face, as she asked fans, and followers to please say a word of prayer for her mother. She added that her mother will tell you all necessary and unnecessary things while gisting.

