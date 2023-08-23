I Miss My Man, I Need A Massage, I Need A Good Kiss – Doyin

Doyin has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she was talking to herself, and she was saying that she misses her man, she needs a massage, she needs a sex, and she needs a good kiss. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Doyin, and this means that Doyin has been starved of all these things since she entered into the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Doyin is not romantically involved with any guy in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and her fans and supporters reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Doyin is one of the most controversial HouseMates in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

