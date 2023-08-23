ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I Miss My Man, I Need A Massage, I Need A Good Kiss – Doyin

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read

Doyin has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she was talking to herself, and she was saying that she misses her man, she needs a massage, she needs a sex, and she needs a good kiss. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Doyin, and this means that Doyin has been starved of all these things since she entered into the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Doyin is not romantically involved with any guy in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and her fans and supporters reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Doyin is one of the most controversial HouseMates in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

Check out the tweet below;

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I Am Struggling, I Am Sad And I Need A Friend; People Make It Seem Like I’m A Robot – BBN’s Doyin

2 mins ago

TolaniBaj Fights Ilebaye For Hugging Neo Akpofure

16 mins ago

I’m Forever Done With The Stupid Friendship With Ilebaye, She’s A Cruel Person – Doyin

27 mins ago

Video: “In the presence of greatness”- 2baba hails Olamide as they link up, crowns him the new ‘African Giant’

49 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button