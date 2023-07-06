I Miss My Kid Brother, Keep Resting-Actress, Maryann Apollo Remembers Late Brother Who Was Killed

Veteran actress and filmmaker, Maryann Apollo has taken to her official social media handle to share a moody video of herself as she remembers her late kid brother, a soldier who was killed some months ago(Source: Instagram).

On the 12th of February 2023, Apollo announced her kid brother’s death and said it struck her heart so hard, praying that the killers wouldn’t go scot-free.

She misses him so much and could not help but share her mood with fans and colleagues as they encouraged her.

She prayed that he keeps resting in peace, adding that she loves him forever. She also thanked everyone for their love during her trying time.

This video triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities sent love and light.

Empress Njamah said, “Ufanmi, my love, love you loads. Stay strong my prayer warrior. When I checked on you, you didn’t tell me you drank alcohol”.

Judy Austin said, “God is your strength mammi, stay strong”.

