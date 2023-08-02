‘I may never find the words beautiful enough to describe you’ – Peggy heaps praises on her husband

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Actress, Producer, Director and Business Woman, Peggy Ovire took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of herself alongside her husband, Frederick Leonard.

The Actress shared the photo on her Official Instagram Page today being Tuesday the 1st day of August, 2023 and she accompanied it with a caption which read: “I may never find the words beautiful enough to describe you, thank you baby, my king and more”, she wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Peggy could be clearly spotted having a good time alongside the love of her life and they both looks absolutely amazing judging from the smile they wore on their faces.

Recall that few months ago, Peggy Ovire tied the knot with Frederick Leonard in Asaba, Delta State after dating for several years and ever since then, they have been disturbing the social media space with love up photos and videos of themselves.

Peggy Ovire is considered as one of the finest Actress in the Nigerian Movie Industry, she came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, she has managed to carve a nitch for herself and also cement her place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the country. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

