“I Love My Body And Have No Plan To Surgically Enhance My Buttocks Or Hips” Says BBN Star, Ifuennada

Former big brother housemate, brands ambassador, social media personality and Fashionista by name Uloma Faith well known as Ifuennada has taken to her official social media page through Instagram to state that she loves her body and has no plan of surgically enhancing her buttocks or hips.

The reality TV star made this known on her Instagram story after a fan by name ‘teemiclothing’ commented on her post admiring her body structure and begging her to keep it natural. He wrote: “Please keep this beautiful body. No artificial please.” She replied stating that she loves her body and has no plan of surgically enhancing her buttocks or hips. She wrote: “I love my body and I have no plan to surgically enhance my buttocks or hips.”

