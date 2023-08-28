“I Love Him, We Are Currently Dating & He’s My Number One Guy Right Now” Venita Speaks On Adekunle

One of the housemates of the ongoing Big Brother Naija show, Venita Akpofure, has responded to questions from the show host, Ebuka, who asked her if she is currently dating her BBN housemate, Adekunle. She made it known that she loves him and that the two of them are currently dating eachother.

She disclosed that Adekunle is her number one guy on the BBN show right now. She stated that from her own side, she really wants the relationship to extend beyond the show.

In her statement, she said, “I love him, we are currently dating, and he’s my number one guy right now. From my own end, I want our relationship to extend beyond the show.”

Venita has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her participation in the BBN show, which has helped her achieve more fame.

