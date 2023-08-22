“I Love Every Moment” Walter Anga Says As He Marks Marriage Anniversary With His Wife (Photos)

Actor Walter Anga is thrilled to celebrate his marriage anniversary with his beautiful wife. He shared loved-up pictures on his verified Instagram account and affirmed that he loves every moment with his wife. There’s no doubt that every man aspires to have a fulfilling and happy marriage.

Marriage anniversaries give couples the chance to reflect on their relationship and the journey so far. Walter is happy to tell everyone that his wife has made their marriage a delight, relishing every second of it. The popular actor also eulogised his wife on social media. He wrote, “My strength and my peace. I love every moment. Happy 14th anniversary to us!”

Love is the glue that holds marriage connections together, which is a good thing. A successful marriage needs time to form, which is another fact. Interestingly, it’s been 4 years, and Walter is enjoying his marriage without apologies. In the mood of the celebration, he flaunted photos of himself with his wife in loved-up images.

Photos are credited to Instagram.

Evangel4u (

)