I Love Bothering My Bestie- Mercy Johnson Shares Moments With First Child

Popular actress and filmmaker, Mercy Johnson Okojie has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable moments with her first daughter, Purity Okojie.

The actress was spotted admiring her daughter in a new video as she locked her head with hers. She smiled greatly and said her daughter is owing her. She added that she carried her for 9 months and had 6 hours of labor at the hospital.

She told Purity to affirm that she’s owing her and that she said it. Mercy said she loves bothering her bestie, adding that people should heal before having children so that they(children) don’t heal from having them as parents.

Johnson said pain changes people and makes them trust less, adding that overthinking shut people out.

This beautiful moment triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

A fan said, “Pure resemblance”.

