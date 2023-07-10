“I Lost My Mum When I Was 13” – Controversial Musician, Portable Reveals

Nigerian controversial musician, Portable, also known as Zazu revealed that he lost his Mum when he was 13 years old.

He took to his Instagram page where he shared a video addressing the issue between him and his colleague, Seyi Vibes. He sent a message to the musician that when next he set eyes on him they will exchange blows.

He said, “I lost my Mum since when I was 13”. He said unlike Seyi Vibes who is Mummy’s boy and recently lost his mother, he has been living without a mother for a very long time. He has been in the street and has survived it.

You can watch the video here

Portable got popular after he featured Poco Lee and Olamide in his song titled, “Zazu zeh”. People liked the musician because he is entertaining on and off camera. His lifestyle is full of controversies and a lot of people like to follow up on that.

He was raised on the street, that is not debatable because he has said it, and the lifestyle he lives says it all.

