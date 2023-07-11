“I Look Good, Smell Good And Taste Good” – Toke Makinwa Says

Toke Makinwa’s statement, “I look good, smell good, and taste good,” has sparked a flurry of reactions among her fans and followers. Known for her bold and unapologetic nature, Toke Makinwa’s words have left her fans divided in their responses.

Many of Toke Makinwa’s ardent supporters have applauded her for her self-confidence and empowerment. They admire her unabashed declaration, viewing it as a representation of body positivity and self-love. These fans appreciate her ability to embrace her own beauty and sensuality, and they see her statement as a source of inspiration to celebrate their own unique qualities.

However, there are also those who view Toke Makinwa’s words as overly boastful or attention-seeking. They question the need for such a bold statement and believe it may come across as arrogant or self-centered. Some fans express concern that this kind of rhetoric may perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards or contribute to a culture of vanity.

