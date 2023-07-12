I Lived With Charly Boy The First Time I Moved Back To Nigeria – Uriel Oputa

Reality star, Uriel Ngozi Oputa revealed that she is Charly Boy’s Cousin. She said that she stayed with him the first time she moved to Nigeria from England.

She shared a photo that shows she and the artist in a gym. She was seating on his leg and revealed that he had put her through intensive training.

This revelation might come out as surprising as most people never thought they were related. The family background of Uriel is hardly known. What people know about her is what she revealed when she was in Big Brother Naija house in 2017.

Charly Boy is well known in Nigeria. He has been in the entertainment industry for 3 decades. He is also a journalist, television presenter, actor, and publisher.

Uriel moved to Nigeria after graduating from University. She moved to Nigeria to pursue her music career. The lady ended up being a reality tv star and she is hardly seen releasing songs.

