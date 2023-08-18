I Like Tinubu Because He Is Blunt; He Has Already Told Us That We Will Experience Hardship -Blessing ceo

A lot of people believe that celebrities are having a life of their own without any challenges or difficulties but it is not always true because they also experience the struggling economic situation. Sometimes, they are just better at hiding it from people.

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has stated that she likes President Tinubu compared to the previous president because he is blunt. According to the relationship expert, she also experiences the hardship that the normal citizens face.

Okoro Blessing also stated that president Tinubu has already told the people that they will experience hardship and we yhe citizens are survivors.

Blessing CEO in a video she posted on Facebook said;

”I like Tinubu compared to Buhari because he is blunt. Tinubu is expressive and he has already told us that we will express suffering and that it’s still small compared to the next suffering.

He he has prepared our minds. We are ready for the hardship. If it’s 8 years that you will do, we will experience the hardship and another person will come. We are survivors in this country. Bring on the hardship but our children will not experience the hardship.”

