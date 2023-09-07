ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“I Like Em Skinny And Handsome” – Ex BBN HouseMate, Vee

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Victoria Adeleye, popularly known as Vee has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she says she likes her men skinny and handsome, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone knows why she dated Neo Akpofure, as Neo Akpofure is a skinny and handsome man, and several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Several of her fans and supporters reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Vee is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star from the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show, she’s also one of the most beautiful and gorgeous ladies from the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show.

She’s a fashionista and Queen of fashion, as she knows how to rock and blend outfits to bring out perfection each time she steps out in public.

