I Like Cee C And Uriel So Far, I Think They’ll Do Really Well In The House – Vee

Popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate and Reality TV Star, Victoria Adeleye, popularly known as Vee has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said her official Twitter page generating reactions and comments from the public that she likes Cee C and Uriel so far, and she thinks that they’ll do really well in the Big Brother’s House.

This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone has been wanting to know who Vee likes in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, this is because her ex boyfriend, Neo Akpofure and his cousin, Venita Akpofure is also in the Big Brother’s House, and people know that Vee has an history with the both of them. Cee C’s fans are very happy and excited with the fact that Vee likes their favorite, and Uriel’s fans are happy and excited with the fact that Vee likes their favorite.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the tweet their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

