“I Like Big Boats And I Cannot Lie” – DJ Cuppy Says As She Posts New Photos

In her latest Instagram post, DJ Cuppy, the renowned Nigerian disc jockey and musician, exclaims, “I like big boats and I cannot lie,” as she shares a series of stunning photos with her friends aboard a luxurious yacht. The charismatic DJ, known for her vivacious personality and love for the finer things in life, appears to be thoroughly enjoying her time on the high seas.

In the snapshots, DJ Cuppy and her friends can be seen basking in the warm sunlight, their radiant smiles reflecting their sheer joy and camaraderie. The waters surrounding the boat provide a breathtaking backdrop, evoking a sense of freedom and adventure.

The images capture not only the opulence of the yacht but also the strong bonds between DJ Cuppy and her close-knit circle of friends. The snapshots radiate an aura of carefree happiness, reminding us of the importance of cherished moments spent with loved ones.

Latest5 (

)