”I Know My Husband Replies With Laughing Emoji To The Memes I Send Him With A Straight Face”-Simi

In a hilarious yet relatable revelation, Nigerian songstress Simi has taken to social media to share a playful insight into her relationship with husband Adekunle Gold. The talented singer-songwriter confessed that despite her best efforts to elicit a chuckle from her spouse through memes she sends him, he consistently responds with a straight face, leaving her with a humorous sense of exasperation.

Simi’s candid and light-hearted post struck a chord with fans and followers, who couldn’t help but empathize with her plight. The post not only showcases the couple’s playful dynamic but also gives a glimpse into their down-to-earth and genuine relationship.

As one of Nigeria’s most beloved celebrity couples, Simi and Adekunle Gold have been known for their heartwarming moments and public displays of affection. Simi’s witty observation serves as a reminder that even in the glitzy world of entertainment, genuine connections are built on shared experiences, laughter, and the ability to keep each other smiling – whether it’s through sweet serenades or straight-faced meme responses.

Check out the screenshot of her post from Instagram below.

