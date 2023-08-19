I knew something was wrong with me when I noticed my younger brother was taller than me – Chinedu

Few moments ago, Legendary Nigerian Actor, Chinedu Ikedieze popularly known as Aki publicly came out to speak about his height for the first time.

Speaking during a recent interview with media personality Chude, Chinedu revealed that he knew subconsciously that something was wrong with him when he realized that his younger brother was taller than him at the age of six.

The Actor also spoke about the difficulties he passed through growing up stating that whenever he have a misunderstanding with his siblings, they call him the same name they fight other kids from calling him.

Chinedu further stressed that his mother advised him to focus on his studies since he can not do any of the hard labour, because of his condition and that was when he knew that the only weapon he had to conquer the world is by going to school.

“In his Words”

“At the ago of 6, I knew something was wrong with me subconsciously when I noticed that my younger brother was taller than me. And sometimes when I have misunderstanding with my siblings, they used the same name that they try to fight other kids from calling me. My mum will tell me, you know you are small, you can not go and start carrying

cement, you can not go and start carrying wood and say you want to be a carpenter, you know you can not do all this things so the best thing for you is to study, so I knew the only weapon I had to conquer the world is just by going to school”, Chinedu Ikedieze said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)