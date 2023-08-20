‘I Knew Something Was Wrong With Me When I Noticed My Younger Brother Was Taller Than Me’ – Chinedu Ikedieze

In a recent interview in a video (Watch The Full Video) with media personality Chude, legendary Nigerian actor Chinedu Ikedieze, widely known as Aki, openly discussed his height, shedding light on it for the first time.

Chinedu recounted his realization that something was amiss when he noticed his younger brother being taller than him at the tender age of six. He also shared the challenges he faced during his upbringing, including how his siblings would sometimes call him by the same name they admonished other children for using.

Growing up, Chinedu faced difficulties due to his stature. His mother advised him to focus on his studies since physical labor might not be suitable for him given his condition. This revelation marked a turning point for him, and he realized that education was his best tool to overcome obstacles and succeed in the world.

Chinedu expressed his perspective: “At the age of 6, I knew something was wrong with me subconsciously when I noticed that my younger brother was taller than me. And sometimes when I had misunderstandings with my siblings, they used the same name they tried to prevent other kids from calling me. My mom would tell me, you know you are small, you cannot go and start carrying cement, you cannot go and start carrying wood and say you want to be a carpenter, you know you cannot do all these things, so the best thing for you is to study. So, I knew the only weapon I had to conquer the world is just by going to school.” Chinedu Ikedieze’s remarks sparked significant reactions from the general public.

