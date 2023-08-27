ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

I Just Need Space From Her – Ilebaye On Her Friendship With Doyin When TolaniBaj Asked Her

Ilebaye has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she told TolaniBaj when she asked about her friendship with Doyin, Ilebaye said that there’s nothing wrong with herself and Doyin’s friendship, she told TolaniBaj that she just need space, and she needs to be by herself.

TolaniBaj said that she’s not seeing them sit down together again, and gossiping together, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the fact that TolaniBaj is speaking to Ilebaye after the series of heated arguments and fights they’ve had inside the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show.

Ilebaye and Doyin are no more on talking terms with each other in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone is surprised and overwhelmed with the fact that they’re no longer speaking to each other after the beautiful moments they’ve had.

