I Haven’t Seen My Kids For 7 Years; I Can’t Recognize Them If I See Them On The Street -Daddy Freeze

Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze has revealed in an interview that he has not seen his kids in 7 years. According to him, he won’t be able to recognize them if he sees them on the street.

Daddy Freeze further stated that the only number that his children’s mother gave him to contact them is her number. He then stated that he just prays that his children will be alright and that he is sure that they would.

The media personality also stated that he is fine irrespective of the situation that he faces. He then stated that there is no need to be worried about him.

Click the LINK to watch the interview video showing Daddy Freeze’s statement.

Many would argue that the statement that Daddy Freeze made shows that being separated from family can be complicated especially when there is a lot of dispute that is yet to be solved.

starlite (

)