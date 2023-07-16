ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“I Haven’t Posted The One That Anita/Uche Went To Sleep With A Native Doctor For Fame”-Angela Okorie

In a series of fiery posts on Instagram, popular Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has taken aim at several Nigerian celebrities, making bold accusations and stirring up controversy in the entertainment industry. With no holds barred, Okorie’s latest post exposes what she claims to be the hidden secrets and questionable actions of certain individuals.

In her scathing post, she addresses alleged instances of individuals, including Anita and Uche, engaging in scandalous activities with native doctors for the sake of fame. Okorie asserts that she is armed with evidence to support her claims, suggesting that she is ready to reveal the truth to the public.

Furthermore, Okorie criticizes the apparent hypocrisy of married women who engage in extramarital affairs and then conveniently flaunt their church attendance on social media. Her unapologetic tone and use of strong language indicate her determination to expose what she perceives as the deceit and misconduct within the industry.

With Okorie’s recent barrage of accusations, the entertainment industry is abuzz with speculation and anticipation for her promised revelations. As fans and fellow celebrities await her next move, it remains to be seen how her bold claims will impact the individuals she targets and the industry as a whole.

Check out the screenshot of her recent post below.

