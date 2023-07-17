“I Haven’t Had S€x In The Last 7 Years, Help Me, How Do I Keep My Mouth Open To Kiss? Iheme Nancy

Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy has used her Instagram post to make a shocking revelation about her s€xual life, where she claimed that it has been 7 years since she had s€x. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she disclosed that she has not had s€x in the last seven years, saying that she does not know how to keep her mouth open for a kiss again.

The actress is someone who has managed to keep her relationship status off social media in recent times, and her latest revelation might be an indication that she is not currently in a relationship.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “I haven’t had s€x in the last 7 years, help me, how do I keep my mouth open to kiss?”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (

)